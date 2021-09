Three fire crews are attending a house fire in Papakura. Photo / Bevan Conley.

Auckland fire crews are battling a house fire in Papakura.

Fire and Emergency was called to the blaze at a two-storey home on Kereru Rise about 5.30 this afternoon.

A spokesperson says flames can be seen coming from the second floor, and three fire crews are attending.

No one is inside the house and there are no reported injuries.