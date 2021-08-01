Fire breaks out in central Auckland building

August 1 2021 Parts of a building on Fanshawe Street is in flames, with black smoke billowing from the site.

A major fire was ablaze in central Auckland tonight.

A Fire and Emergency spokesman said they were called to the scene at about 9.42pm, with nine fire trucks and about 32 firefighters in attendance.

He said at this stage it looked like the roofing material was on fire.

Fire crew members at the scene said they were "reasonably confident" the fire had been extinguished but staff were carrying out further assessments.

Crew members were inside the building currently.

Fanshawe St appears to be cordoned off between Albert St and Federal St.

A fire has torched some scaffolding in Auckland's CBD. Photo / Supplied

Barry Fox, FENZ Auckland city assistant area commander, confirmed the fire was out but there was no indication as to the cause.

He said the fire was mainly contained to the western side - where the construction site was - and crew were evaluating whether there was any fire or smoke damage to the rest of 1 Albert St.

"[The plastic covering] seemed to be burning well, plus the timber framing."

A man, who identified himself as the site manager, could be heard telling fire crew members, "everything's gone".

Jared, Daniel and Caitlin were leaving town when they saw the fire which they estimated started between 9.39pm and 9.44pm.

"The plume of smoke was way up there," Jared said.

"You could see the plastic melting on the fire," Caitlin said.

The fire appears to have burned through some scaffolding with the plastic covering almost completely burnt off.

Firefighters prepare to enter the burning building on Fanshaw Street. Photo / Supplied

The Fire and Emergency Spokesman said there was no more information at this stage.

Fire in downtown Auckland tonight. Swiftly extinguished by the fire department. pic.twitter.com/7baYfTuLdM — Stephen (@Pathfinder702) August 1, 2021

Total Group cleaners Suraj Aryal and Sita Mainali were inside the 1 Albert St office building when the fire started.

Mainali, who was cleaning on the 13th floor, heard the fire alarm go off and stopped her mopping before she sped down the stairs.

Aryal was cleaning in the lobby when he both saw and smelt the plastic on the scaffolding burning and rushed outside.

"It was pretty scary," they said.

"I thought the building upstairs was on fire [when I heard the alarm]," Mainali said.