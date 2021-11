Around 40 firefighters are battling a blaze at Woodhill Forest this morning.

The fire in the north west area of Auckland is covering at about 26 hectares.

Helicopters are also being used to battle the blaze.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand shift manager Josh Pennefatther said the fire was not threatening any properties and no one had been hurt.

The cause of the fire is not yet known, he said.

