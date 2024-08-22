Fire at Whittaker’s Porirua chocolate factory, person treated for smoke inhalation

Firefighters battled a blaze in a chocolate hopper at Whittaker's Porirua factory overnight.

A fire at the Whittaker’s chocolate factory in Porirua overnight has left one person being treated for smoke inhalation.

Fire and Emergency NZ was first alerted to a building fire on Mohuia Crescent at 10.45pm, central shift manager Jill Webley said.

A second alarm was transmitted on arrival, with brigades from Porirua, Johnsonville, Titahi Bay, Wellington City, Thorndon, Remutaka and Kilbirnie called to help.

Webley said the fire was located in a chocolate hopper and was contained about 11.20pm. A hopper holds chocolate for use in the manufacturing process.