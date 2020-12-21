Fire at Verkerks factory shop in Christchurch

A fire at the Verkerks factory shop reached the third alarm, meaning six fire appliances had to be sent. Photo / File

A Christchurch factory shop caught fire last night, requiring half a dozen fire trucks to help contain it.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokeswoman said they received calls about a fire in the Verkerks factory shop on Vagues Rd, Papanui, at about midnight.

The fire reached the third alarm, meaning six fire appliances had to be sent, the spokeswoman said.

The fire was under control by about 2.15am.

There was nobody inside at the time of the fire and there were no injuries reported.

The fire was not suspicious.

A fire investigator would be at the scene on Tuesday morning to determine the cause.