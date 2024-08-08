Police confirmed to the Herald they were investigating the fire, which gutted the Kings Polynesian Island Food & Cafe and left neighbouring shops on King St in Pukekohe with significant smoke and water damage.
Eleven fire trucks, including two aerial appliances, were called to the blaze just after midnight on Tuesday.
In response to a query from the Herald, the police spokesman said “at this very early stage” there was no evidence linking those incidents to Tuesday’s fire, and police were “keeping an open mind”.
Anyone with CCTV footage, or information that could help in the investigation, is asked to contact police on the 105 phone service, referencing file number 240806/9009. They can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.