“A scene examination has been carried out and police are treating the fire as suspicious. No injuries were reported in regards to this incident,” a police spokesman said.

Two shops neighbouring the cafe - home decor store Dapper & Co and Halliwell Shoes - suffered damage.

Shannon Deadman, Dapper & Co’s marketing director, told the Herald all their stock had been water- or smoke-damaged and could not be sold.

Dapper & Co and Halliwell Shoes, which neighbour the cafe, both suffered significant damage to stock. Photo / Supplied

Her landlord lives in an apartment upstairs and was alerted to the fire by the shop’s smoke alarm system.

Shannon, whose mother Larissa Deadman owns Dapper & Co, expressed her gratitude to Pukekohe locals who had been stopping by all day on Tuesday to offer condolences and help restore the shop.

Shannon had not seen the owners of the Polynesian takeaway following the fire, but said their shop had been extremely successful since it had opened earlier this year, with “queues out the door”.

Police keeping ‘open mind’

The blaze follows several recent incidents in which barbershops around Auckland have been deliberately set alight.

The most recent arson, at East Tamaki’s One Two Uppercuts, ended badly for the culprits; security footage shows the trio stumbling out of the building having set themselves alight.

In response to a query from the Herald, the police spokesman said “at this very early stage” there was no evidence linking those incidents to Tuesday’s fire, and police were “keeping an open mind”.