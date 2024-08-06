“About 4.05am, a passerby reported smoke coming from a premises between Allens Rd and Crooks Rd,” a police spokesman said.
The spokesman said nobody was in the salon and no one has been reported injured.
Fire and Emergency NZ said the blaze was “well-involved” when they arrived.
A nearby shop worker said police had cordoned off the access road with the Harris Rd block of shops and directed her to use a different way to get to her store.
One Two Upper Cuts’ website says: “From the ashes we will rise”. The message came after its other salon on Weymouth Rd, Manurewa, was burnt down in January in what was described at the time as a suspicious fire.
Photos from that blaze showed the inside of the Manurewa shop gutted by fire. Charred chairs and blackened counters were all that remained of the business, while the footpath and road were strewn with debris.
The neighbouring shops, a food bar and a laundromat, were also damaged. Nobody was hurt in the incident, police said.
The owners set up a Givealittle page that raised just over $9000 after the first fire.
“What once was a hub for our community, and a special space to us has now been burnt down to the ground,” the page stated.
“But from the ashes we will rise and from the ruins we will rebuild.