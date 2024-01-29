Three fire trucks were sent to fight a blaze at a block of shops in Manurewa early this morning. Photo / File

A fire in a block of shops in Auckland’s Manurewa is being treated as suspicious.

The blaze has completely destroyed a hairdresser’s at the intersection of Weymouth and Russell Rds, while neighbouring shops are also damaged.





Fire and Emergency was called to the shops shortly before 4am, northern shift manager Michael Anderson said.

The fire was located in one shop in the middle of the block, and three fire trucks attended. By just after 5am it had been extinguished.

A fire investigator would be attending the scene today, Anderson said.