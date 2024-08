Eleven fire trucks including two aerial appliances were sent to the Pukekohe fire at its height. Photo / File

Dozens of firefighters have been battling a fire at a cafe in the South Auckland town of Pukekohe overnight.

Multiple calls were received from 12.09am reporting the fire, which was in a building on King St in the town centre.

Fire and Emergency NZ northern shift manager Carren Larking said the cafe measured around 6m by 2m but was in a two-storey building which also contained apartments.

When firefighters arrived the building was “well involved” in fire, she said.