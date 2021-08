Firefighters at the fire in Pakipaki on Monday. Photo / Paul Taylor

Firefighters and police were on Monday called to a fire at a house that had been converted into a storage building on Stock Rd, near Hastings.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said two tankers and three appliances were quelling the flames of the Pakipaki building as at 3.20pm. They were called to the scene about 2.45pm.

No-one was inside, but household belongings had been damaged, he said.

A witness said the smoke from the fire was visible from as far as Longlands.