In updates to social media this morning, Fire and Emergency NZ said people were able to return home at 4.30am.

They warned residents they “must be ready to leave again”.

The blaze was still uncontained at 3am, but no further evacuations were required.

“Four helicopters will begin operation with monsoon buckets at first light, at which point we will get a better and more accurate picture of the fire’s size.”

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesperson said the fire was first reported about 9pm.

At 10pm, 10 trucks were on the scene at the end of Thompsons Rd.

A photo from the scene showed a huge blaze glowing red over the skyline.

Residents called the sight of the fire "eerie". Photo / Cam Avery

“Very eerie to see it grow in size so quickly,” one person commented on Facebook. “Wind is so strong.”

Lincoln Volunteer Fire Brigade said wind was travelling their way and carrying the smoke over.

The local brigade said on social media early this morning that the wind also caused “14 minutes of craziness” in their community.

Between 11.19 and 11.33 crews were called to assist with a tree across the road, a loose trampoline in high winds, two fallen powerlines and a house fire.

Last night, MetService had a strong wind watch in place for parts of Canterbury including the Canterbury Plains and Banks Peninsula.

”North to northwest winds may approach severe gale in exposed places. Moderate chance of upgrading to a warning.”