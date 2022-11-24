Firefighters are responding to reports of an explosion in the Amuri Plains in the Hurunui District in Canterbury.
A Fire and Emergency spokesperson said crews first responded just before 9pm tonight.
Two firetrucks remain on the scene.
More to come.
