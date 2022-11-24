Voyager 2022 media awards
New Zealand

Fire and Emergency responding to explosion in the Amuri Plains in the South Island

NZ Herald
Quick Read

Firefighters are responding to reports of an explosion in the Amuri Plains in the Hurunui District in Canterbury.

A Fire and Emergency spokesperson said crews first responded just before 9pm tonight.

Two firetrucks remain on the scene.

More to come.

