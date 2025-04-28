“We were the first on the trail, as we left at sunrise … The animal was near the river, between the river and the trail, and when it heard us, it jumped over the trail and went into the forest,” Bourgeois said.
“We all instantly thought, without talking to each other, that it was a moose,” Beauchamp said.
“As three Canadians that do a lot of outdoor sports, hiking and canoeing, we were struck by the fact that this animal looked exactly like a Canadian moose. The shape of the body and of the antlers as well (probably a young moose), the colour and the size of it was unmistakable.”
The animal disappeared into the dense forest, and the group was unable to capture a photo or video.
Bourgeois and her companions mentioned the encounter casually to Tracknet driver Brenda Thomas during a shuttle ride from Rainbow Reach to Te Anau.
They said they were unaware New Zealand had any history of moose presence.
“They weren’t aware that New Zealand had moose here, but had just seen one that morning, a young male, that they had disturbed alongside the track,” Thomas said.
Thomas relayed the encounter to the Department of Conservation, which eventually connected the Canadian hikers with veteran moose researcher Ken Tustin.
Bourgeois, who holds a bachelor’s degree in environmental studies and a master’s in environmental law, said she was initially cautious about her interpretation.
“I’m increasingly convinced that it was a moose, because after looking at photos and descriptions of red deer, they don’t quite match what I saw - especially in terms of the colour and size of the animal,” she said.
Bourgeois added that she has completed a Canadian Hunting Education Course and has extensive personal experience distinguishing between deer and moose.
“I know very well how to distinguish between deer and moose and I have seen them several times. So I am certain that it was not a deer at all, especially because of the size of the animal.”
While emphasising she cannot be absolutely certain without photographic evidence, Bourgeois said the combination of size, colour, behaviour, and her Canadian wilderness experience strongly supported the moose hypothesis.
The sighting came just over two weeks after American visitors Norbert Nigon and Virginia Schuning reported seeing a moose in the same area of the Kepler Track on March 13.
Ken Tustin, who has spent decades researching the elusive Fiordland moose, said the two independent reports so close together were “highly significant”.
“The Canadians’ background, combined with the nature of the sighting, makes it a strong and credible report,” Tustin said.
“That it follows closely after Nigon’s sighting, an extraordinarily capable observer, is an extraordinary coincidence.”