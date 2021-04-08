Fight between Dunedin flatmates, one taken to hospital

Police at the scene in North Rd. Photo / Vaughan Elder

There is a heavy police presence outside a Dunedin flat in North East Valley this morning, following an altercation between two flatmates last night.

A police spokesman said the incident happened at a North Rd flat, near the intersection with Crown St.

He said details were scarce at the moment.

''Police are still working to establish what happened.

''One person was injured and suffered a laceration to their head, which required medical treatment at Dunedin Hospital.

''A scene guard is in place to enable further inquiries to take place.''

A witness said there were about five police vehicles at the scene.