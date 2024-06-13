Fieldays 2024 kicked off yesterday. Photo / Jesse Wood

The 56th Fieldays kicked off at Mystery Creek yesterday to a wintry, but dry start.

The first day has seen several exhibitors releasing new technologies, government announcements and a special recognition for Fieldays.

The event was officially opened with a pōwhiri and the raising of flags, followed by a ribbon-cutting ceremony led by the Fieldays Society chairwoman, Jenni Vernon, Agriculture and Trade Minister Todd McClay, and Tumuaki o te Kiingitanga Hone Thompson.

Guests included representatives of Ngāti Hauā, Minister for Rural Communities Mark Patterson, as well as Minister for Biosecurity and Food Safety Andrew Hoggard.

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon joined the Fieldays Primary Leaders Luncheon where he voiced his support for the Government’s inquiry into rural banking.

The luncheon was also an opportunity for Fieldays to announce they are now backed by the coveted FernMark Licence Programme which is run by New Zealand Story.

Mike King and Prime Minister Christopher Luxon meet at Field Day in Hamilton. Photo / Mike Scott

The FernMark is a government-backed accreditation that was designed to highlight businesses that contribute to the essence of New Zealand and help New Zealand businesses stand out in global markets.

Businesses that previously received the FernMark licence include Zespri, Greenlea Meats, Anchor and AgriSea NZ.

New Zealand Story chief executive David Downs said Fieldays has played a leading role in the development of agriculture and New Zealand’s economy since its inception in 1968, so acknowledging this legacy with the FernMark was “the perfect fit”.

“It’s fantastic to see Fieldays becoming the first event of its kind to receive a FernMark licence. Fieldays isn’t just a national institution – it also reaches diverse international audiences – so aligning with the FernMark is a testament to its role in showcasing our innovation in the sector.

“Fieldays underscores the ingenuity, authenticity, and quality that our country is renowned for.”

New Zealand National Fieldays Society chief executive Peter Nation said the accreditation meant a lot to Fieldays.

“This accreditation now puts the Fieldays brand alongside our valued and iconic export customers. We are proud of this association, which represents the best New Zealand food and fibre suppliers globally,” Nation said.

He added Fieldays always had a strong international presence with delegations travelling from all corners of the globe to attend the event.

“For many years, the Fieldays event has grown in stature across the world. Famous for staging world-class innovation and technology, exposing homegrown New Zealand companies to world markets, and staging important networking and international relationships, Fieldays has a reputation for quality, scale, and tradition.

“Together with New Zealand Story, we can further accelerate our brand, reputation and valued customers onto the world stage, showing that although we’re a small country, we have the innovations and ideas to showcase on the world stage,” Nation said.

Fieldays 2024 off to a good start, Fieldays Society chief executive Peter Nation said. Photo / Jesse Wood

Meanwhile, a more national standout at Fieldays is the new Rural Advocacy Hub which is a first-time attraction at Fieldays this year.

The Hub includes Groundswell, Young Farmers, Rural Women, Future Farmers NZ, Food & Fibre Youth Network, Farmers Weekly, Ethical Employers, and the Fencing Contractors Association NZ.

Federated Farmers president Wayne Langford said they’ve been surprised by the number of farmers who have already come through the hub on day one.

“We are proud to provide a platform and opportunity for farmers to be heard. We’re having some really organic conversations and we have seen a variety of people from all spectrums of the rural sector.”

Agriculture and Trade Minister Todd McClay acknowledged the Government needed a united voice from places like the Rural Advocacy Hub so that practical decisions can be made.

The event was officially opened with a pōwhiri and the raising of flags. Pictured are NZ Fieldays Society chief executive Peter Nation, Minister for Agriculture Todd McClay, NZ Fieldays Society chairwoman Jenny Vernon and Tumuaki o te Kiingitanga Hone Thompson. Photo / Fieldays

This year, more than 1100 exhibitors are displaying their products and services.

One of the exhibitors having released a new product is clothing manufacturer Stoney Creek, who has launched their 100 per cent New Zealand Wool range.

Stoney Creek said they wanted to challenge New Zealand’s wool and apparel manufacturers to be more transparent with their manufacturing processes.

Stoney Creek’s wool has been sourced from Quartz Hill Station, along with local farms in Canterbury, Central Otago and Marlborough.

Overall, Nation said he was thrilled about how the first day went.

“We are seeing a good indication of people travelling from around the regions, reflecting our importance as a nationally and globally significant event.”

Fieldays takes place at Mystery Creek, Hamilton until June 15.

For more information visit the Fieldays website, Instagram, Facebook and Tiktok pages.