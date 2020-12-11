Ferry passengers from Auckland to Waiheke face long delays

Long delays await passengers trying to get to Waiheke this afternoon. Photo / Dean Purcell

Hundreds of passengers catching the ferry to Waiheke have faced a long wait today.

Just after lunchtime, a long line of people could be seen weaving in and out of the ferry terminal in downtown Auckland.

The queue snaked down towards Auckland's Queen St at one point.

The exact reason for the delays are not yet known.

Fullers has been approached for comment.

One disgruntled passenger said the queues waiting for the Waiheke ferry were back to Queen St at one point this morning.

She had a booking for the 11am ferry - but was shunted to the midday sailing instead.

"They've obviously oversold for each sailing, which is just insane.

"The 11am passengers have been bumped to the 12pm sailing and now those passengers will have to wait for the next one," the woman said.

Ferry passengers wait to board a ferry to Waiheke this afternoon. Photo / Dean Purcell

The delays were not the only problem, the woman said.

"To add insult to injury, they've sold out of bubbles on the midday sailing.

"This is the Christmas party season - how hard is it to get this right?"

Another passenger, Candice Bartlett, told the Herald they had not been told the reason behind the delay - only that they should expect a delay of about 20 minutes.

She was among a small group of people heading to Waiheke for a work Christmas function.

They had arrived just before midday hoping to catch the 12pm trip over.

"But we had to wait a very, very long line," she said.

"The ferry line was out the terminal by the time we arrived. Our friends who were here earlier said it had reached Queen St."

She said the 20-minute delay they were told to expect turned into a delay of about 45 minutes. They managed to board at 12.45pm.

She said those returning from Waiheke included a large group of people dressed up in "various" outfits - including a group of fairies or angels.

"A lot of people [going to Waiheke] had their bags too. It's just Christmas time."