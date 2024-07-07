“It’s the problem of idle hands,” Holt said.

“Especially with young people, if they’re not in work, it’s harder to access mentors and work development.

“If they’re missing that, young people are going to find those things elsewhere – things like drugs, alcohol, violence, and crime.

“Many of the problems we face with people on a day-to-day basis, so much of it comes back to unemployment.”

Holt acknowledged that employers were “finding it just as difficult” in the current economic climate.

He encouraged youth to seek out volunteer opportunities with trusted organisations who can provide training and job references, which is helpful for future employment.

However, Holt said: “At the end of the day, if employers can’t afford to employ [people], that’s a big one.”

In 2022, when the unemployment rate in Northland was at a 15-year low at 2.9%, Trade Me had 745 jobs listed in Northland and Seek 671.

Currently, the online employment marketplaces have less than half of those jobs available – Trade Me has 341 jobs listed and Seek has just 332 jobs advertised.

People Potential chief executive Bronwyn Ronayne urged employers to give youth a chance. Photo / Natalie Slade

People Potential chief executive Bronwyn Ronayne said “it’s tough for everybody out there”.

Nationwide, public sector job cuts and other business closures meant there were a lot more experienced people hunting for work and there were fewer jobs, she said.

“We’ve had a few years of pretty tricky and unprecedented things going on and the rubber’s hitting the road now,” Ronayne said.

“Unfortunately for young people, that’s where it hits quite hard, where employers are looking at value for money and trying to stay afloat.

“Sometimes they might not take a risk on a young person, which is a shame because young people bring a lot of skills and talents to a workplace that we really need.”

But Ronayne was buoyed by “heaps of young people coming in making good life decisions” at the training company, which offers New Zealand Qualifications Authority (NZQA) qualifications to help people reach their full potential.

She challenged employers to give youth a chance.

“Someone gave you a chance when you were a young person. You didn’t arrive being experienced.”

Ronayne advised young people to “use your networks” when job hunting.

“It’s not just about Trade Me or Seek and ads in the newspaper anymore,” she said.

“In a limited job market, you do have to be more proactive.

“Tell everyone you’re looking for a job because often it’s word of mouth.

“There are organisations like us or Workbridge and other training providers to help you get a job.”

Advice for young job seekers

22-year-old Northlander Chenille Harris was struggling to find work before landing a job with People Potential recently.

She started her job as a tutor at the Whangārei campus in June.

“It’s taken a couple of months,” Harris said. “It was difficult.

“I had applied for a couple of jobs and was declined.

“Thank goodness my old tutor put my name forward, and I put my CV through and went through the interview process and was fortunate enough to get it.”

Harris, from Dargaville, advised others to “talk to people you know and get yourself out there”.

“People know other people, connections are through everyone,” she said.

“It worked pretty well for me.”

Jenny Ling is a news reporter and features writer for the Northern Advocate. She has a special interest in covering roading, lifestyle, business, and animal welfare issues.