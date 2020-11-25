Fears Lyttelton could steal Akaroa's cruise customers with new cruise ships berth

There are already 80 bookings for the new cruise berth at Lyttelton. Photo / LPC

The country's first purpose-built cruise ship facility has opened at Lyttelton Harbour and it is expected to steal Akaroa Harbour's thunder.

CEO of the New Zealand Cruise Association Kevin O'Sullivan said Lyttelton has lured visitors away from the town.

He said this year's Akaroa bookings had already dipped dramatically from last year's with many visitors instead going to Lyttelton.

"I think there are around about 80 bookings in Lyttelton and I think about 50 for Akaroa. So that was down from 90 for the previous season."

The cruise ship berth was officially opened by Mayor Lianne Dalziel yesterday.

The Covid-19 border restrictions have impacted the 2020/21 cruise season, but the $67 million berth's completion is a significant milestone, said Lyttelton Port Company chief executive Roger Gray.

The harbour has planned ahead for the next cruise season, O'Sullivan said.

He said the large berth means more people can explore Lyttelton and Christchurch.