Favona homicide investigation: Police release new information relating to death of Meliame Fisi'ihoi

Vehicle of interest: Black BMW 320i sedan, 2005-2009. Photo / NZ Police

Almost 12 months have passed since a South Auckland grandmother was gunned down at her home - and police are yet to bring her killer to justice.

Meliame Fisi'ihoi, 57, would have celebrated her birthday in June and would have spent another year doting on her grandchildren - one born just a month after she was shot dead on Calthorp Close, in Favona, on January 15.

Now a community leader has blasted the length of time it has taken to catch the innocent woman's killer; saying had it happened in a more affluent suburb, there would have been an arrest by now.

"It's really concerning how long this is taking. I would've thought that if it was in a non-brown suburb, I'm sure they would've solved it by now," Polynesian Panther co-founder Will 'Ilolahia said.

Police have strongly rejected the criticism, saying the reality was that Investigations were not always solved overnight.

"Investigations, such as this one, can be complex, and involve a significant amount of enquiries and work to be carried out," said Detective Senior Sergeant Karen Bright:

"We have a team of detectives who have been working extremely hard on this investigation and they are dedicated and committed to holding those responsible to account."

Police have released new CCTV footage and images of a car described as "a vehicle of interest" to the investigation.

Images of the blurred black BMW 320i sedan (2005-2009 model) captured minutes after the shooting were put out publicly in October.

Fisi'ihoi was watching TV in the sitting room when she got up to check a noise she heard outside. She was shot through a window near the front door about 2.45am.

It is understood her killing was a case of mistaken identity.

Meliame Fisi'ihoi, 57, was shot dead at her home in Favona, South Auckland, in what is believed to have been a case of mistaken identity. Photo / Supplied

The new information shows more footage of where the car went after speeding down Favona Rd, James Fletcher Drive, an intersection with Savill Drive, in Māngere, before going east towards Ōtāhuhu.

Police have since been able to track where it has gone after that - turning from Kaka St into Walmsley Rd.

Police track vehicle of interest through several suburbs

Vehicle of interest: Black BMW 320i sedan, 2005-2009. Photo / NZ Police

It is then seen "travelling at speed" down Ōtāhuhu, where it passes a number of vehicles, before heading south on Great South Rd.

The car travels down Bairds Rd then, before continuing into Otara before approaching the intersection of East Tāmaki Rd.

The vehicle is not sighted again until 12 minutes later when it is seen on CCTV footage again - this time going south down Dawson Rd, towards Te Irirangi Drive, before going east on Donegal Park Drive, Flat Bush.

"Police are confident that there are people out there who will recognise this vehicle and know who the occupants were that night," Counties Manukau Police senior sergeant Karen Bright said.

"We are nearing 12 months since Mrs Fisi'ihoi's senseless death and police (are) committed to holding those responsible to account."

The black BMW (in front of the yellow car) is regarded as a vehicle of interest. Photo / NZ Police

'It hasn't been easy for my family'

Fisi'ihoi was a well-respected member of the local Tongan community and member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day-Saints.

She was mum to seven children, three grandchildren and a loving wife.

Son Manu Fisi'ihoi, who made a public plea for help to find their mother's killer on Police Ten 7 earlier this year, has joined others in calling for justice for their mother by using a hashtag on social media: #JusticeForMeliame.

In a Facebook post in October, after footage of the vehicle involved was first put out, he wrote: "Nine months. We want justice!!! It hasn't been easy for my family and I, but we have held strong and continue to do so.

"To my family and friends who have continued to support us and have been a strength to us - thank you."

Community leader concerned killer yet to be brought to justice

South Auckland community leader Will 'Ilolahia. Photo / Dean Purcell

Meanwhile, Polynesian Panther co-founder and South Auckland Tongan community leader Will 'Ilolahia acknowledged that although the update was a positive step forward, he said people in the community had started to question why the investigation was taking so long.

"I'm concerned that the killer is still on the loose after so long."

'Ilolahia said talk of Fisi'ihoi's killing had eased back over the last few months, but it was something that was still at the back of everyone's minds.

He made a direct call to the person or people involved in Fisi'ihoi's murder - to think of their own mothers.

"That person has a mum too - and on that alone, he or she should give up."

The Weekend Herald reported that 355 people had been shot across Auckland in the last five years amid worsening gun violence linked to gang turf wars, illicit drugs and the insidious cancer of organised crime.

More than half the wounded were treated at Middlemore Hospital as violence in South Auckland spilled over into bloodshed.

Auckland Mayor Phil Goff has written to the Police Minister about the growing use of firearms and will meet Deputy Police Commissioner John Tims this week to discuss how to tackle the spate of shootings and toxic impact of gangs.

Can you help? Anyone with information relating to the shooting of Meliame Fisi'ihoi is urged to contact police on 105 or anonymously on CrimeStoppers: 0800 555 111