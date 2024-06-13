Faulty Towers The Dining Experience is coming to Hawke's Bay.

International hit Faulty Towers The Dining Experience will head to Hawke’s Bay as part of a North Island tour in September.

A loving tribute to Fawlty Towers, the BBC TV series written by John Cleese and Connie Booth, audiences step inside the television series and become part of the action itself.

Faulty Towers The Dining Experience has smashed records and collected accolades since its beginning in 1997.

The show will visit Wellington, Palmerston North, Hawke’s Bay, Gisborne, Tauranga and Auckland.

Audiences are being promised an action-filled and unforgettable night, with a delicious 70s-style three-course meal and 5-star comedy.

The original show is set in Fawlty Towers, a dysfunctional fictional hotel in the English seaside town of Torquay in Devon.

The plot centres on the owner Basil Fawlty, his bossy wife Sybil, chambermaid Polly who was often the peacemaker and voice of reason, and Spanish waiter Manuel.

The longest-running Fawlty Towers show of any kind worldwide, it was devised by Kiwi Alison Pollard-Mansergh, who is also the artistic director and writer.

Pollard-Mansergh said the inspiration to start ‘Faulty Towers The Dining Experience’ came from work she was doing in New Zealand in the early 90s.

“I’m incredibly proud of the show’s success and its connection to my homeland. I’m delighted that this tour includes both my hometown, Gisborne, and my university city, Palmerston North.”

The cast for 2024 includes New Zealander Jed McKinney as Basil, Eilannin Harris-Black as Sybil and Michael Gonsalves as Manuel and is produced by Palmerston North local Jared Harford.

Tickets for the show at The Old Church, Meeanee, on September 19 can be purchased online from $85 per person and includes a 3-course dinner and 2-hour interactive show.



