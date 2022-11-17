Father of 14-year-old admitting to 48 charges seeks help for son

The charges the teen admitted to included assault with intent to injure, unlawfully taking a motor vehicle, aggravated robbery and theft. Photo / File.

The father of a 14-year-old who admitted to 48 charges, some violent, will be putting a number of measures in place to help rehabilitate his son.

The teenager was arrested last month and initially faced over 80 charges, however, 28 were withdrawn when he made a second appearance in the Christchurch Youth Court on Thursday.

The charges admitted included assault with intent to injure, unlawfully taking a motor vehicle, aggravated robbery and theft.

Now, the teen’s father has told Newstalk ZB that the family is disappointed and left wondering “how things got to this point”.

According to the father, the family will now be taking a number of measures to prevent the teen from reoffending. These measures include engagement with sports and mentorship through youth services.

“Monitoring social media is a big thing at the moment, as a lot of these crimes are posted [there],” the father said.

“[We will] regulate the friend circle and lots of ‘real’ pro-active discussions around decision making.”

When the father was asked about the notion of people often blaming the parents when a very young person offends, he said he understood the perspective.

“I think every situation for every youth offender is different, it’s a hard subject to comment on right now but we’re a pro-social household and are actively retaining this.”

The father was also asked about National’s proposal on Thursday to introduce military academies for young offenders, where they would be sent for up to 12 months to be rehabilitated.

The concept drew criticism from experts, however, the father said he “loves” the concept.

“I would like to think if the right set-up was applied, it could work.”

Judge Sarah Lindsay said during the 14-year-old’s hearing that a family group conference would take place in relation to some of the offending, which occurred over a short period.

Family members of the youth supported him in court and a youth advocate said a psychologist’s report was being prepared.

He was remanded into custody ahead of his next court appearance on November 29.