Father and three kids missing off remote west coast beach at Marokopa

Police confirmed to the Herald an operation is under way at Marokopa, near the coast between Awakino and Kawhia Harbour, and Kiritehiri beach.

Police confirmed to the Herald an operation is under way at Marokopa, near the coast between Awakino and Kawhia Harbour, and Kiritehiri beach.

A search and rescue operation is underway on a remote west coast beach for an Otorohanga man and his three kids.

Detective Senior Sergeant Ross Patterson this morning confirmed they were looking for the 37-year-old father and his children after police were notified that the group hadn't been seen since Saturday.

A search and rescue operation was now underway at Marokopa.

The vehicle used by the man was found at the beach at Kiritehere on Saturday.

Marokopa is in between Awakino and Kawhia Harbours.

Patterson said searches of the coastal area would continue today as will canvassing of the local area with staff going door-to-door in Marokopa and Kiritehere.

"The family's safety is our paramount concern at this stage and that is why search and rescue have been activated," Patterson said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 105 and quote the number P047915838.