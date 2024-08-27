“We can’t afford in our New Zealand system to put concrete TL6 [test level 6] barriers along all of our motorways and freeways to prevent those types of crashes.
“So we have to balance the cost of these things. It’s not an easy thing for New Zealand Transport Agency to make these decisions.
“We can’t afford the same systems as some of the countries we’d like to compare ourselves to.”
Lower speeds mean lower risk of serious crashes - Green MP
Green MP and former Minister of Transport Julie Anne Genter told RNZ’s Checkpoint the crash was “horrific”.
“It is something that no one in New Zealand wants to happen - to them or their loved ones - and that’s why a focus on road safety and making our transport system as safe as possible is so important and should have cross-party support.”
It was important to be “open to the evidence” of what was effective in reducing crashes, she said.
“An accident like this, that’s nobody’s fault - it’s a failure of the vehicle - it can happen anywhere on our roads and so we need to spread the money across as much of our roading network as possible, to make it as safe as possible.”
This meant more median barriers and passing lanes, as opposed to “very expensive new alignments, [or] four-lane expressways” - the focus of the current government, she said.
“Because that is so much more expensive, it necessarily means a much smaller proportion of our network is being made safe.”
Higher speeds were more likely to result in deaths and serious injuries, and the Government’s approach to speed management had been widely criticised by road safety experts and trauma surgeons, she said.
Concrete barriers did not reduce the risk of fatalities to zero, and were much more expensive. With modern wire barriers you could ensure more roads were protected, given the transport budget, she said.
On an undivided two-lane highway - which was common in rural New Zealand - the safe speed could not be above 80km/h.