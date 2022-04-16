Police cordoned off the road after a person was shot by police in New Plymouth last night. Photo / Tara Shaskey

Part of a rural road in New Plymouth remains blocked off after last night's fatal police shooting.

A person died on Devon Rd, after they were shot during a traffic stop at 9.30pm on Saturday night.

The road is closed between Mountain Rd and De Havilland Drive and a detour is in place, according to police.

Two security guards have blocked the main highway off with cones and are diverting traffic.

A Herald reporter at the scene said it is usually a busy thoroughfare in and out of New Plymouth, so is likely to cause disruption today.

Police are working to identify the person and notify next of kin.

Two security guards have blocked the main highway off with cones and are diverting traffic following the fatal shooting. Photo / Jamie Morton

The incident occurred while police were conducting a vehicle stop on Devon Rd.



The person shot by police was critically injured.

"Medical assistance was immediately provided however, tragically, the person died at the scene," police said in a statement.

They said the Independent Police Complaints Authority would be notified of the incident and a Critical Incident Investigation was under way.

Part of a rural road in New Plymouth remains blocked off after last night's fatal police shooting. Photo / Jamie Morton

Support would be provided to the officers involved.



Police have remained at the scene overnight and road closures will remain in place until a scene examination has been completed.