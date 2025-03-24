“He is getting better. He can talk now but he’s still struggling,” Magcalas said.

“He is asking how is Jesan, but I’ve just been telling him that he’s in another room at the hospital.”

One person died after an alleged fleeing driver crashed into two cars on Great South Rd, Penrose on March 16.

He said the Filipino community wouldn’t break the news that his best friend was killed in the crash until he was released from hospital so it doesn’t interfere with his recovery process.

“We haven’t told him that Jesan has died because maybe he would blame himself or get stressed.”

He said the man remembers the crash, but didn’t want to talk about it as he is suffering trauma.

A street light was brought down by the force of the crash. Photo / Michael Craig

The single father of one moved to New Zealand two years ago after a stint working as a tradie in Japan. His child lives in the Philippines and he has a girlfriend living in Japan.

Magcalas said the man had cousins living in New Zealand who were supporting him during his recovery.

A second person in the vehicle struck was transported to Auckland City Hospital in a critical condition. Photo / Michael Craig

Body of Filipino victim to be repatriated this week

Magcalas told the Herald a funeral was held last night in Penrose for Tampus, a father of three, with hundreds in the Filipino community turning up to pay their respects.

“It was very sad ... I’m still in shock,” he said.

Tampus’ body is set to be repatriated to the Philippines on Tuesday, Magcalas said.

Jesan Tampus, 48, a father of three, has been named as the Filipino national killed in the crash.

He said that in 2016, about 300 Filipino tradies immigrated to New Zealand from Saudi Arabia, which is why Tampus “had so many friends here”.

Asked how his family were coping, Magcalas said they were still in shock.

“They said it’s hard to accept because all the dreams, all the plans are gone. It’s hard for them to start again.”

Tampus’ flatmate, who wished to remain anonymous, told the Herald it was “really hard to get up and move on” the morning after the crash.

He believed Tampus moved to New Zealand in 2016 by himself for work. He said the tradie had been to the Philippines just three weeks earlier to visit his wife and three children – aged 27, 22 and 19.

He described Tampus as a good friend and a “really good man”.

Magcalus earlier said Tampus had travelled to New Zealand to set up a new life for his family and they were eventually going to immigrate.

He worked as a tradesman in East Auckland and lived with flatmates.

The family had authorised Magcalus to sign paperwork on their behalf to help get Tampus’ body home.

Meanwhile, the 22-year-old man accused of fleeing police before crossing the centre line and crashing into two vehicles on Great South Rd appeared in the Manukau District Court on Monday morning.

He pleaded not guilty to charges of reckless driving causing death and reckless driving causing injury in relation to the incident and is set to reappear on April 14.

He also was granted name suppression.

