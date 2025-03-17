“Shortly before 2pm, a police officer sighted a vehicle travelling at excess speed along Vestey Drive,” said Detective Inspector Kevan Verry of the Counties Manukau CIB.

“Moments later the vehicle crossed the centre line and crashed into two other vehicles near the intersection of Great South Rd, Penrose and Sundown Lane.”

One person was killed after a fleeing driver crashed into two cars on Great South Rd, Penrose. Photo / Michael Craig.

Verry said a passenger from one of the vehicles struck was pronounced dead at the scene and the driver of the same vehicle was rushed to hospital in a critical condition. The driver of the other vehicle hit sustained minor injuries and didn’t require treatment.

“We would like to acknowledge the impact that yesterday’s events will have had on the community and our thoughts are with everyone involved,” Verry said.

“We are providing support to those affected and their families, as well as our staff who were impacted.”

Police could not release further details on the deceased until next of kin notifications had been carried out.

Several investigations into the incident are under way, including a critical incident investigation and a policy, practice, and procedure investigation. The Independent Police Conduct Authority has also been notified.

Police asked for anyone who may have seen a grey Holden Commodore in the Panama Rd, Great South Rd and Vestey Drive areas between 1.30pm and 2pm yesterday to get in contact.

“Please update Police online or call 105 and use the reference number 250316/5377 or cite ‘Operation Kershaw ‘.”

‘Our dreams are gone’: Crash victim a Filipino dad making new life for family

The Herald earlier reported the victim of the fatal crash was trying to set up a life in New Zealand for his now-distraught family in the Philippines.

Auckland-based Filipino community leader Dennis Magcalas said the man’s family was now working to get their loved one back home for a traditional burial.

Magcalas had spoken to the victim’s son on the phone and said the family were devastated.

“They were saying, ‘It’s all gone, our dad’s gone, all our dreams are gone’,” Magcalas said.

“They don’t know how they are going to start again.”

He said the crash victim had travelled to New Zealand to set up a new life for them and they were eventually going to move here. He did not know how long the man had been in the country.

Magcalas said the man worked as a tradesman in east Auckland and lived with flatmates.

He said the victim was in his late 40s to early 50s and had a wife and several children in his home country.

The family had authorised him to sign paperwork on their behalf to help get their loved one’s body home.

The Philippine-based family were struggling with the costs of transporting the body back home and were frantically trying to pull together funds amidst their grief.

Footage taken in the moments after the fatal car accident showed the mangled wreckage of one car that had the front of it also completely ripped off in the crash.

Another small hatchback was shunted on to the footpath where it crashed into a power pole, causing the pole to fall.

A third vehicle was left in the middle of the road, wrecked by the impact of the crash.

Jason, a nearby worker who only wished to be identified by his first name, said there was a loud “bang and crash” sound before the sound of “a lot of sirens”.

He said police were on the scene quickly and stopped any crowds forming around the accident.

