One person died and another remains in a critical condition following the crash on Great South Rd in Penrose shortly before 2pm on Sunday. The alleged fleeing driver also suffered critical injuries and remains in hospital in a stable condition.
Police said a 22-year-old man had been charged with reckless driving causing death and reckless driving causing injury in relation to the incident and was set to appear in Manukau District Court on Friday.
“Shortly before 2pm, a police officer sighted a vehicle travelling at excess speed along Vestey Drive,” said Detective Inspector Kevan Verry of the Counties Manukau CIB.
“Moments later the vehicle crossed the centre line and crashed into two other vehicles near the intersection of Great South Rd, Penrose and Sundown Lane.”
Verry said a passenger from one of the vehicles struck was pronounced dead at the scene and the driver of the same vehicle was rushed to hospital in a critical condition. The driver of the other vehicle hit sustained minor injuries and didn’t require treatment.
“We would like to acknowledge the impact that yesterday’s events will have had on the community and our thoughts are with everyone involved,” Verry said.
“We are providing support to those affected and their families, as well as our staff who were impacted.”
Police could not release further details on the deceased until next of kin notifications had been carried out.
Several investigations into the incident are under way, including a critical incident investigation and a policy, practice, and procedure investigation. The Independent Police Conduct Authority has also been notified.
Police asked for anyone who may have seen a grey Holden Commodore in the Panama Rd, Great South Rd and Vestey Drive areas between 1.30pm and 2pm yesterday to get in contact.
“Please update Police online or call 105 and use the reference number 250316/5377 or cite ‘Operation Kershaw ‘.”
‘Our dreams are gone’: Crash victim a Filipino dad making new life for family
The Herald earlier reported the victim of the fatal crash was trying to set up a life in New Zealand for his now-distraught family in the Philippines.
Auckland-based Filipino community leader Dennis Magcalas said the man’s family was now working to get their loved one back home for a traditional burial.
Magcalas had spoken to the victim’s son on the phone and said the family were devastated.
“They were saying, ‘It’s all gone, our dad’s gone, all our dreams are gone’,” Magcalas said.
“They don’t know how they are going to start again.”
He said the crash victim had travelled to New Zealand to set up a new life for them and they were eventually going to move here. He did not know how long the man had been in the country.