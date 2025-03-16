Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Penrose crash victim a Filipino dad making new life for family, says community leader

Rachel Maher
By
Multimedia Journalist·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

Luxon in negotiations in India and doubts about the Government's ability to get unemployment under control. Video / NZ Herald, Sky News
  • The man who was killed when a driver allegedly fleeing police crashed into his car was trying to set up a new life for his family.
  • The victim’s family is struggling to fund the return of his body to the Philippines.
  • A Critical Incident Investigation has been launched, and the case referred to the Independent Police Conduct Authority.

The man killed when a driver allegedly fleeing police crashed into his car was trying to set up a life here for his now-distraught family in the Philippines.

An Auckland-based Filipino leader says the man’s family is now working to get their loved one back home for a traditional burial.

Police said the driver was critically injured during the incident and one other person was moderately injured.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Filipino community leader Dennis Magcalas spoke to the victim’s son on the phone and said the family were devastated.

“They were saying, ‘It’s all gone, our dad’s gone, all our dreams are gone’,” Magcalas said.

“They don’t know how they are going to start again.”

He said the crash victim had travelled over to New Zealand to set up a new life for them and they were eventually going to move here. He did not know how long the man had been in the country.

Magcalas said the man worked as a tradesman in east Auckland and lived with flatmates.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

He said the victim was in his late 40s to early 50s and had a wife and several children in his home country.

One person was killed after a driver allegedly fleeing police crashed into two cars on Great South Rd, Penrose. Photo / Michael Craig.
One person was killed after a driver allegedly fleeing police crashed into two cars on Great South Rd, Penrose. Photo / Michael Craig.

The family had authorised him to sign paperwork on their behalf to help get their loved one’s body home.

The Philippine-based family were struggling with the costs of transporting the body back home and were frantically trying to pull together funds amidst their grief.

Footage taken in the moments after the fatal car accident showed the mangled wreckage of one car that had the front of it also completely ripped off in the crash.

Another small hatchback was shunted on to the footpath where it crashed into a power pole, causing the pole to fall.

A third vehicle was left in the middle of the road, wrecked by the impact of the crash.

Jason, a nearby worker who only wished to be identified by his first name, said there was a loud “bang and crash” sound before the sound of “a lot of sirens”.

One person was killed after a fleeing driver crashed into two cars on Great South Rd, Penrose. Photo / Michael Craig.
One person was killed after a fleeing driver crashed into two cars on Great South Rd, Penrose. Photo / Michael Craig.
One person was killed after a fleeing driver crashed into two cars on Great South Rd, Penrose. Photo / Michael Craig.
One person was killed after a fleeing driver crashed into two cars on Great South Rd, Penrose. Photo / Michael Craig.

He said police were on the scene quickly and stopped any crowds forming around the accident.

A police spokesperson said the fleeing motorist allegedly failed to stop after being seen speeding by police along Great South Rd in Penrose. The motorist then allegedly crashed into two other cars.

Inspector Peter Raynes said a Critical Incident Investigation has been launched and police have also referred the incident to the Independent Police Conduct Authority.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Rachel Maher is an Auckland-based reporter who covers breaking news. She has worked for the Herald since 2022.

Sign up to The Daily H, a free newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.

Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand