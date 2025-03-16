Filipino community leader Dennis Magcalas spoke to the victim’s son on the phone and said the family were devastated.

“They were saying, ‘It’s all gone, our dad’s gone, all our dreams are gone’,” Magcalas said.

“They don’t know how they are going to start again.”

He said the crash victim had travelled over to New Zealand to set up a new life for them and they were eventually going to move here. He did not know how long the man had been in the country.

Magcalas said the man worked as a tradesman in east Auckland and lived with flatmates.

He said the victim was in his late 40s to early 50s and had a wife and several children in his home country.

One person was killed after a driver allegedly fleeing police crashed into two cars on Great South Rd, Penrose. Photo / Michael Craig.

The family had authorised him to sign paperwork on their behalf to help get their loved one’s body home.

The Philippine-based family were struggling with the costs of transporting the body back home and were frantically trying to pull together funds amidst their grief.

Footage taken in the moments after the fatal car accident showed the mangled wreckage of one car that had the front of it also completely ripped off in the crash.

Another small hatchback was shunted on to the footpath where it crashed into a power pole, causing the pole to fall.

A third vehicle was left in the middle of the road, wrecked by the impact of the crash.

Jason, a nearby worker who only wished to be identified by his first name, said there was a loud “bang and crash” sound before the sound of “a lot of sirens”.

He said police were on the scene quickly and stopped any crowds forming around the accident.

A police spokesperson said the fleeing motorist allegedly failed to stop after being seen speeding by police along Great South Rd in Penrose. The motorist then allegedly crashed into two other cars.

Inspector Peter Raynes said a Critical Incident Investigation has been launched and police have also referred the incident to the Independent Police Conduct Authority.

Rachel Maher is an Auckland-based reporter who covers breaking news. She has worked for the Herald since 2022.

