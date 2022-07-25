Voyager 2021 media awards
Fatal gang pad fire not suspicious - police

Fire ripped through the Aotearoa Natives gang pad in the early hours of the morning last week. Photo / NZ Police

Police have named the man who died following a house fire at the Aotearoa Natives gang pad in Cobden, Greymouth.

He was 67-year-old Robert Earle Corson.

A police spokesperson said initial findings indicated the fire was not suspicious.

"Enquiries are still ongoing in relation to the matter, including enquiries on behalf of the coroner," the statement said.

It is the second Aotearoa Natives "clubhouse" to burn down in Greymouth.

On December 15, 2020, a fire destroyed a Thompson St address where the gang had set up.

That fire was treated as suspicious and gang members subsequently moved to Cobden.

- starnews.co.nz