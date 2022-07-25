MetService Christchurch weather: July 26th

Christchurch's Avon River is full to overflowing after a night of heavy rain across the city.

Over 55mm of rain has fallen in the garden city in the last 24 hours, setting a new record for rain in the month of July of 212mm.

The previous record for July was set in 1978 with 199mm.

MetService said Christchurch is "extremely wet" following heavy rain overnight. It comes after the ground was waterlogged in last week's downpours of over 100mm.

The Avon River in Christchurch beached its banks and overflowed into a park alongside Cambridge Terrace. Photo / George Heard

The Avon River, which flows through the centre of Christchurch and out to sea, has breached its banks along Oxford Terrace near Barbadoes St.

Residents near the Port Hills are being urged to watch for rapidly rising streams and rivers, with surface flooding and slips.

The following roads have been closed due to flooding in Christchurch:

• Fitzgerald Avenue from Kilmore Street to Cambridge Terrace

• Oxford Terrace from Barbadoes Street to Willow Street

• Cambridge Terrace from Barbadoes Street to Churchill Street

• Avondside Drive from Woodham Road to Retreat Road

• River Road from Banks Avenue to Medway Street

• Hunter Terrace, from Malcolm Avenue to Colombo Street

The steps at The Terrace near Cashel Mall underwater. Photo / George Heard

A MetService spokesman said the worst of the rain is through for Christchurch and heading south, with more rain heading for the southern Christchurch region and further south.

A front was forecast to move slowly southwards over northern and central New Zealand today, bringing a broad band of rain with some heavy falls, and east to northeast gales.

An associated low to the west of the upper North Island would also move slowly southwards, then weaken and cross the South Island on Wednesday.

A heavy rain warning is in place until 3am on Wednesday morning for Canterbury, south of the Rakaia River with 100 to 130mm of rain expected to accumulate about the foothills, peaking at 10 to 15 mm per hour.

A cyclist makes their way through flooded waters near the Avon River. Photo / George Heard

🌧🌧🌧



If you were thinking it has been especially wet in Christchurch, you'd be right.



As of this morning the airport has accumulated over 200mm of rain this month - the first time since records began in 1943.



More rain for eastern South Island today: https://t.co/qHyE5zhh6X pic.twitter.com/Y8vGT5ek7s — MetService (@MetService) July 25, 2022

The impact may cause streams and rivers to rise rapidly with surface flooding and slips possible and driving conditions hazardous.

A heavy rain watch is also in place for all of Canterbury from Rakaia River northwards with periods of heavy rain, rainfall amounts may approach warning criteria through to until 6pm on Tuesday.

North Otago could expect up to 130mm of rain to accumulate between 6am today and 8am on Wednesday, especially inland, with peak rates of up to 15mm per hour.

Dunedin residents could expect up to 90mm of rain between 7am today and 9am on Wednesday — again, with peak rates of up to 15mm per hour.

"People are advised to keep up to date with the latest forecasts in case any changes are made, or further areas are added," he said.

On top of the Heavy Rain and Strong Wind Warnings, a number of Road Snow Warnings have been issued for South Island Roads. Keep up to date at https://t.co/qHyE5zzql5 pic.twitter.com/AGWtS9ACxq — MetService (@MetService) July 24, 2022

MetService has also issued a number of road snowfall warnings including for Lewis Pass from 2pm to 9pm, Arthur's Pass 3pm to 2am tomorrow, Porter's Pass from 4pm to 1am, Lindis Pass from 8pm to 11pm tomorrow and the Crown Range Rd from 1am to 4pm tomorrow.

Additional reporting ODT