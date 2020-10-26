Fatal dog attack: Newborn baby bitten at Hamilton house has died

A newborn baby bitten by a dog in the Hamilton suburb of Enderley has died.

Police have confirmed a newborn baby bitten by a dog at a Hamilton house has died.

The baby, which was attacked on Sunday night, died overnight.

"Sadly, yes - the baby passed away overnight," police confirmed today.

"The matter will be referred to the coroner."

The child was initially taken to Waikato Hospital in a critical condition.

Emergency services were called to a house in Enderley about 7pm that night.

Police quickly confirmed an infant had been bitten by a dog.

Hamilton City Council staff collected the animal shortly afterwards.

It is now at the city pound.

It is not yet known whether or not the dog will be put down.

Police say inquiries into the circumstances of the incident are still ongoing.

St John Ambulance had said the infant was taken to Waikato Hospital in a critical condition.

The spokesperson said an ambulance and a manager were sent to a property in the eastern suburb of Enderley at 7.02pm.