Fatal crash: Truck driver dies in collision with car near Te Awamutu

One person has died following a crash between a truck and car near Te Awamutu this afternoon. Photo / Caitlan Johnston

A truck driver has died in a fiery crash near Te Awamutu.

Police have confirmed the truck driver died after the truck and a car collided in Ohaupo Rd, SH3, just before 1pm today.

A police spokesperson said the crash happened between Te Rahu Dr and Greenhill Dr, which is on the northern outskirts of the town.

Initial information suggests the driver of the car sustained moderate injuries.

Fire, police and St John Ambulance are at the scene.

Locals report traffic congestion in the area while one saw the rescue helicopter fly over earlier.

Police are asking motorists to avoid the area if possible or expect delays.