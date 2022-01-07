Fatal crash site was tree-lined stretch between Hastings and Waimarama, condition of Napier-Taupō crash victim improves

A look at the stark death toll on New Zealand roads over the years. Video / NZ Herald

A motorist has died after a car crashed into a tree in Hawke's Bay, the first fatality on the roads in the region in almost two months.

Emergency services were alerted to the crash on Waimarama Road, east of Hastings, about 3.30am.

One person died at the scene, police confirmed.

A motorist was killed after a crash on Waimarama Road early Saturday morning. Photo NZME

The road was closed until mid-Saturday mornning, with motorists urged to avoid the area if possible.

Police said on Sunday they were not in a position to release any further details about the crash or its victim.

It's the first fatality on Hawke's Bay roads since the tragic death of young Māori leader Jaydus Hungahunga, 19, in mid-November.

Hastings councillor and Waimarama resident Bayden Barber said the tree-lined stretch of road was well known as a place where drivers accelerated because it was one of the first and last opportunities to pass between Waimarama and Havelock North.

He said until the circumstances of the crash were known he wasn't sure if safety improvements should be considered for the road.

Meanwhile, it was on Sunday confirmed that the condition of a car driver critically injured after a collision with a truck on the Napier-Taupō Rd last week has improved.

The crash towards the Taupō end of what Waka Kotahi NZTA calls the Thermal Explorer Highway, and in a designated "High Crash Area" between Rangitaiki and Waipunga Falls, happened in fine weather about 12.40pm on Thursday.

The scene is also within the two-thirds of the highway on which the maximum speed limit will be reduced on February 18 from 100km/h to 80km/h.

The car was heading towards Taupō when the crash happened, its driver and sole occupant having to be extricated by fire rescue crews from Taupō before being flown by rescue helicopter to Waikato Hospital with critical injuries.

The driver and sole occupant of the truck, from a Hastings company and heading to Hawke's Bay, was said by people at the scene to have been able to get out of his damaged vehicle and was not injured.

There have been no fatal crashes on the Rangitaiki-Esk Valley part of the highway since the start of a Stay Alive on 5 campaign almost 15 months ago.

A Waikato DHB spokeswoman said on Sunday morning that the injured man was in a serious but stable condition in the High Dependency Unit at Waikato Hospital.

There were several other crashes reported around the Hawke's Bay region across the weekend, which marked the end of the summer holidays for many workers.

State Highway 2 was closed at Takapau for a brief period on Saturday morning after a tractor rolled on the highway.

Diversions were put in place for the crash as the tractor was righted. There were no injuries reported.

Police were also called after a car rolled on SH50 near Maraekakaho just before 11pm on Saturday.

A police spokesperson said a car was found at the site, but no one was found with it.

They said they had also dealt with several other minor crashes overnight on Saturday, but there had been no injuries or traffic issues with any of them.