One person died at the scene of the two-car crash in Great South Road, Ōtāhuhu on Friday night. Photo / Hayden Woodward

One person died at the scene of the two-car crash in Great South Road, Ōtāhuhu on Friday night. Photo / Hayden Woodward

One person has died in a crash in Great South Rd in Ōtahuhu.

Emergency services were called to the two-car crash at 7.40pm on Friday night.

Police said one occupant died at the scene.

Three people suffered critical injuries in the crash and a fourth person had moderate injuries. All four were taken to hospital.

Emergency teams at the site of a fatal crash on Great South Rd in Ōtahuhu. Photo / Hayden Wooodward

Inquiries into the circumstances of the crash were ongoing, police said.

Second Auckland crash an hour later

Soon after the fatal Ōtahuhu crash, emergency teams were also called out to another serious two-vehicle collision in west Auckland’s Oratia.

The crash near the intersection of West Coast Road and Kairi Loop Road was reported to police around 8.45pm last night.

One person is in a critical condition and two people had serious injuries.

“The road will be closed for several hours while emergency services work at the scene,” police said late last night.



