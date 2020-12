Police were alerted to the crash at about 3pm on Hampden-Palmerston Rd (State Highway 1) near Hillgrove, North Otago. Photo / Google

One person has been killed in a single-vehicle crash in North Otago.

Police were alerted to the crash about 3pm on Hampden-Palmerston Rd (State Highway 1) near Hillgrove.

Initially two people were injured and a helicopter was responding.

About 9pm police said one of the people had since died from their injuries.

The serious crash unit has completed an examination of the scene.

The road is now clear and open to traffic.