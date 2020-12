The crash took place on State Highway 5. Image / Google

One person is dead after a serious crash on State Highway 5 near Rotorua.

It is understood one of the vehicles involved was transporting a large house.

Emergency services were notified of a two-vehicle collision at 11.17pm last night.

An investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing, police said today.

The road was closed for several hours as authorities worked at the site.

It was reopened about 4am, police said.