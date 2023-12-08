The person died at the scene yesterday about 1.30pm on State Highway 1 at Kekerengu north of Kaikoura, but police are only now advising of their death. Photo / Google

The person died at the scene yesterday about 1.30pm on State Highway 1 at Kekerengu north of Kaikoura, but police are only now advising of their death. Photo / Google

A person has died in a two-car crash in the South Island.

The person died at the scene yesterday about 1.30pm on State Highway 1 at Kekerengu north of Kaikōura, but police are only now advising of their death.

Six others were also injured in the crash, two of whom were airlifted to Wellington Hospital, one with serious injuries, the other with moderate injuries.

The road was closed for several hours yesterday, and Serious Crash Unit investigators are trying to determine the cause of the crash.

Driver Peter Mark told the Herald he had been leaving Kaikōura and heading north when he saw two ambulances go by, soon followed by two helicopters.

“We had been waiting in the queue for about 45 minutes when they told us it was going to be five hours, so we turned around and came back to Kekerengu to use the toilet.”

A Kekerengu resident said crashes happened frequently on the part of the highway where this one occurred.