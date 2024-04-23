Horizons Regional Council says farmers should stay on the lookout for Chilean needle grass.

Horizons Regional Council is warning farmers to stay vigilant about invasive Chilean needle grass - which is picked to pose a billion-dollar threat to New Zealand if not controlled.

The recent expiry of the Tukituki controlled area notice regarding gravel extraction and expiry of biosecurity restrictions on the Waipawa River increases the risk of Chilean needle grass spreading to the region.

Potential pathways for the plant’s propagation include movement of contaminated stock, equipment, machinery and gravel.

Any mowing or soil-engaging equipment, machinery and vehicles used in Hawke’s Bay and moved into the Tararua or Rangitīkei districts need to be washed before being used to stop the spread of Chilean needle grass.

Horizons biodiversity, biosecurity and partnerships manager Craig Davey said some of the problems experienced when needle grass was present included the inability to graze paddocks for up to five months of the year and the downgrading of pelts, meat or wool.

“Farmers need to know the likely pathways of spread to their properties, as this pest plant would have a hugely negative impact on farms within much of the region.

“Chilean needle grass is extremely difficult to remove once it establishes in an area.”

The seeds are needle-sharp with backwards-facing bristles and can drill through fleece and into muscle, causing painful abscesses for animals.

“If you think you’ve found it, we want to know straight away,” he said.

Chilean needle grass has not yet been found within the Horizons region.

Chilean needle grass has erect tussock-like perennial grass that can grow up to 1m in height, with purple-tinged, spiky heads and lime green leaves.

When it is seeding between October and March, the seeds have a sharp needle-like tip with a long twisting awn, and their bristles make them hard to remove once they are embedded.

Anyone concerned about finding Chilean needle grass on their property or machinery or wanting to know about source areas and clean-down advice can call the Horizons pest plant team on 0508 800 800.