Photographer Holly Hutchinson has her first exhibition at The Aviary Collective in The Poverty Bay Club in Gisborne. Called Rural Delivery it features photos taken of a young boy in a farm setting which she has colour-graded to achieve a painting-like quality.

Holly Hutchinson has taken inspiration from the rural lifestyle block she lives on and used it as the setting for her new exhibition, Rural Duty, at the Aviary Collective.

“It’s about the innocence of a young child who sees the farm as his playground,” she says.

“I wanted to capture images that showed the purity and simplicity of a young mind, in contrast to the hardship that is often part of a farming life.”

She has borrowed her friend’s son to be the subject of the photos and has him playing on a tractor and in the cow shed.

Holly studied photography at Campion College and uses a Lumix G9 camera. She then colour-graded the photos using an Adobe programme called Lightroom to enhance them by bringing out certain colours. The exhibition features a series of eight photos which can be bought as prints or in frames.

Holly has started a photography business where she shoots a range of subjects such as weddings, engagements, families, newborns and more.

“I love doing wedding photography and think it’s important to have a good relationship with the couple as it’s a stressful day for them,” she says.

Photography is her creative outlet when she is not working as a parts technician at Eastland Auto Electrical where she is doing an apprenticeship.

She has lots of friends who work in the agriculture sector and also studied the subject at school.

Her connection with the rural world is reflected in her series of photos where she has taken ordinary farm scenes and given them a painting-like quality.



