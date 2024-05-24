The clubrooms at Paddy's Park, Ngatapa will be packed again on Saturday as Parliamentary rugby and netball sides take on Federated Farmers invitational teams.

Paddy’s Park at Patutahi will be the battleground tomorrow as the Parliamentary rugby and netball teams do battle with teams from Federated Farmers.

The Parliamentary Sports Day, as it has been billed, kicks off with a pōwhiri at 11am.

Federated Farmers invitational teams and the Parliamentary rugby and netball sides will go head-to-head at separate times after that, all in the name of charity and in memorial to the late Parekura Horomia.

The netball starts at 12.30pm and the rugby at 2pm.

“At half time in the rugby, a tractor will be given away to one lucky farmer and there will be $45,000 in vouchers handed out to some others,” said Feds national board member and provincial executive member, Whangara farmer Toby Williams.

The tractor is a new one donated to the Farmy Army, that was used for their re-fencing campaign across Tairāwhiti earlier this year as part of Cyclone Gabrielle recovery work.

“The event tomorrow is being held as a fundraiser to support the rebuild of farms in Gisborne and Wairoa.

“Proceeds are going to the Gisborne-Wairoa Federated farmers relief cyclone fund, where 100 per cent of proceeds will go towards purchasing fencing equipment to donate to farmers for rebuilding their farms,” Williams said.

A major further financial donation to the Feds fund, and to the Mayoral Relief Fund, will be announced tomorrow.

“It’s going to be a cracker of a day with approximately 25 MPs either playing officiating or supporting, with parties from across Parliament represented on the netball courts, and rugby field.”

Williams said everyone would be welcome out there tomorrow.

“We hope lots of people will come and support the teams as we play.”

Williams will be playing in the Feds rugby team.

“If you can’t make it and want to support the day in another way, then jump on Trademe and search for Gizzyfeds. Have a look at our auction items that have been kindly donated.”

The Parliamentarians in action tomorrow include Ministers Todd McClay and Mark Mitchell, MPs Dana Kirkpatrick, Tom Rutherford, Penni Henare, Simon Watts, James Meager, Ryan Hamilton, Greg O’Connor, Barbara Edmonds, Louise Upston, Karen Chhour, Catherine Wedd, Cushla Tangaaere-Manuel, Katie Nimon, Suze Redmayne and Nicola McKee.

MPs Hana-Rawhiti Maipi-Clarke, Tanya Unkovich and Casey Costelllo may also be there.







