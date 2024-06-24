Far North farmer Paddy Gleeson is happy that repairs to SH10 outside his Kaingaroa paddock, that saw three vehicles in a week spin off, seem to have worked with no more vehicles leaving the road over the weekend.

Far North farmer Paddy Gleeson is happy that repairs to SH10 outside his Kaingaroa paddock seem to have worked in keeping vehicles on the road when wet. Gleeson had three vehicles in a week, including one towing a boat, go into his paddock during wet weather. And once the Northland Age got on to NZTA/Waka Kotahi with his concerns the roading was resealed last week. Gleeson said there had been no vehicles leaving the road, despite some foul weather over the weekend, so it appeared the repair job had worked. “Don’t worry I’ll be back on to you the next time another one comes into the paddock,’’ he said.

Dog registration

July 1 is the deadline for Far North dog owners to pay their registration fee and receive their blue dog tags. All dogs must be registered and for more details go to https://www.fndc.govt.nz/Our-services/Dogs-and-cats/Register-your-dog.

Pedestrian hit

Police responded to a serious crash between a vehicle and a pedestrian at the intersection of SH10 and Matauri Bay Rd over the weekend. Emergency services were notified around 11.40pm on Saturday and one person was transported to hospital in a critical condition. The road was closed temporarily while the Serious Crash Unit examined the scene. Police are making enquiries into the circumstances of the crash.

Drought relief

The Government is providing more financial support to drought-stricken farmers and growers in many parts of the country to help with essential living costs. “Rural Assistance Payments have been made available in 38 districts affected by dry conditions to help eligible farmers and growers whose income has taken a hit,” Social Development and Employment Minister Louise Upston said. The payments have been made available until November 10, when farmer incomes are expected to lift. Farmers from the Far North, Whangārei and Kaipara can now apply for this assistance from MSD. Any farmers or growers who are struggling should contact their Rural Support Trust to talk about the range of support that is available and get help, if needed, to apply for a Rural Assistance Payment.

New speed limits

New safer speed limits are in place on short sections of State Highway 11 between Kawakawa and Paihia and State Highway 1 between Kawakawa and Whangārei. This is part of a phased approach the NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA) is taking to implement speed limit changes on targeted sections of state highways in Northland. These changes focus on short sections of state highway through townships and schools, and involved extensive community engagement and input. On SH1, reduced speeds will apply to a small section of road through Kawakawa township. On SH11, changes include reduced speed limits through Paihia and Te Haumi, and on a 1km stretch past Bay of Islands College.



