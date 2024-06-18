Kaingaroa farmer Paddy Gleeson is delighted that work has started on the slippery section of SH10 that has seen three vehicles crash off into his paddock in one week

After months of pushing for urgent action on the highway outside his paddock, Far North farmer Paddy Gleeson is delighted repair work has finally started after three vehicles recently crashed into his property in a week.

Contractors were at the site on Wednesday to carry out the repairs.

Gleeson has been pushing for urgent repairs on State Highway 10 outside his property for about 18 months, but after three vehicles, including one towing a boat, crashed into his paddock in one week during wet weather earlier this month, he got angry.

Then on Thursday night last another car crashed there, into the paddock of another farm on the other side of the highway from Gleeson, again in wet weather.

Gleeson owns a property on SH10 at Kaingaroa, between Taipa and Awanui, and said when it rains, the thin road surface is like glass to drive on and too many motorists go too fast for the conditions.

The stretch of road had a 100kmh limit, but NZTA/Waka Kotahi last year reduced the speed on the stretch of highway outside Gleeson’s paddock, including a notorious bend, to 70kmh. Earlier this year it was reduced further to 50kmh, but Gleeson said people still drive too fast, despite the reduced limit and warning signs telling people to slow down when it’s wet.

The nearby bend is where two people died in a crash about 18 months ago, and Gleeson fear more deaths and serious injuries if the road is not fixed soon.

‘’All it needs is a new coat of chip to improve the grip,’’ he reckons.

‘’It’s the road pure and simple, it’s like glass when it rains, and putting signs up obliviously hasn’t worked at all as most still seem to be doing 80-100kmh. To have three vehicles in one week come off the road here is just not on. The corner and this stretch is dangerous and NZTA needs to get its act together and sort it our a soon as possible before there are more accidents. It’s winter and there will be a lot more rain on that road, and if it’s not fixed, more will come off (into his paddock).’’

After the Northland Age approached NZTA/Waka Kotahi last week with the concerns of Gleeson, and others who had been campaigned to have the road resealed, work has now started.

Jacqui Hori-Hoult, Regional Manager Maintenance & Operations NZTA said NZTA/Waka Kotahi is aware of seal flushing issues on the section of SH10 near Kaingaroa, and is addressing the issue as a matter of priority, with work due to start on Tuesday, June 18.

‘’We know this is causing a slick surface for road users and are addressing this issue as a priority,’’ Hori-Hoult said.

‘’Our assessment team have already put a reduced speed limit of 50km/h in place in the area and further traffic management was implemented over the weekend due to wet weather. Permanent repair works are planned for Tuesday, June 18. Our contractor will be using a technique called water cutting to re-texturise the road, so we don’t have to wait until summer to carry out this work.

‘’As this work is part of our network maintenance and operations, we are unable to provide costs for this specific work.’’

Roadworks started on Wednesday on a section of ‘slippery road’ on SH10 at Kaingaroa in the Far North where a number of accidents have happened - including a double fatality 18 months ago - and locals have been pushing for action for more a year.

However, while road cones and more warning signs were put up, the repairs did not start until Wednesday due to a delay on another previous job by the contractor.

Gleeson was just happy that work was finally being done.

‘’About time too. It’s just a shame that it’s taken them so long and that we had to get the power of the press involved.’’ he said.

Gleeson just hopes the repairs will be long-lasting and that the stretch of road will not be back to its ‘glassy surface’ after a few months of winter weather.



