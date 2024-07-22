The popular beer, music and food festival Brew of Islands is back on July 26 and 27. Following the success of last year’s inaugural event, beer lovers can sample the finest craft beers from 10 breweries spanning the Bay of Islands to Wellington. This year’s line-up includes renowned names such as Parrotdog, Garage Project and Urbanaut alongside local favourites Kainui Brew Co, Phat House, McLeods, and 8 Wired. There will also be Pacific Coast Brewing from Mangawhai and Panhead from Upper Hutt. There will also be cocktails, local street food vendors, and live performances by eight-piece family ensemble Lost Tribe Aotearoa. Tickets are available online via iTicket or in person at the Turner Centre in Kerikeri. For more information go to www.brewofislands.co.nz.

Infrastructure summit

A regional summit will be held in Kaikohe in September to discuss the coalition Government’s Regional Infrastructure Fund.

Regional Development Minister Shane Jones announced the summit, one of 15 nationwide, to talk about the fund and the ways it can progress economic growth and drive resilience in Te Tai Tokerau.

Regions needed to identify their priorities themselves, leveraging existing opportunities and bolstering the ambitions of local communities, Jones said.

Iwi representatives, local government, business leaders and sector organisations will be invited to the summit in Kaikohe on September 13.

Push for power cut compo

NorthChamber has started a petition to demand accountability from Transpower over the June 20 power cut. The region-wide blackout was caused during maintenance, when too many nuts were removed from a high-voltage power pylon, causing the tower to topple over. The cost to businesses is estimated at $60 million, but Transpower has denied responsibility for any compensation. The Change.org petition calls for a thorough investigation, and fair and reasonable compensation, due to the “glaring display of negligence” causing financial repercussions. Go to tinyurl.com/north-petition for details.

Coastal walkway closed

The Ōpua-Paihia Coastal Walkway has been closed until further notice due to significant slips and fallen trees.

With heavy rain expected to continue over the next few days, it’s possible there will be further slips and damage to the walkway. The public is urged to stay away from the walkway due to the danger posed by unstable ground above the coastal track. Signs have been put up and fencing will be going up as soon as possible. Walkers are asked to respect the signs and fencing and keep off the track for their safety.



