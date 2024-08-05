The Marsden Point oil refinery has been decommissioned, but a new study will look at the country’s fuel security in light of the closure.

Fuel study

A study of New Zealand’s fuel security will soon get under way, according to Associate Energy Minister Shane Jones. The study will look at the country’s fuel demand forecast, mapping potential disruptions to the supply chain, and providing advice about reopening the Marsden Point refinery. It will be done by advisers Envisory, and Castalia. Findings will be used to develop a fuel security plan. An interim report on Marsden Point is due before the end of the year.

Ute seized

Police have seized a ute and are speaking to a person of interest after a fatal road accident in Waimamaku last Thursday.

A police spokesperson said that at about 8.47am, emergency services attended to an injured person on State Highway 12, who died at the scene. “Initial inquiries suggest the person may have been struck by a vehicle, however, police inquiries are ongoing,“ the police spokesperson said.