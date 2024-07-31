Competitive airfares are now a reality for air travellers on the Kerikeri-Auckland route as Barrier Air commences regular return flights from Bay of Islands Airport from Sunday, August 4. Operating 22 flights per week, Barrier Air is taking advantage of capacity at the vastly improved terminal which was built from scratch by the Far North District Council’s commercial arm, Far North Holdings in 2019

Hollie Smith on tour

After a sold out run in 2023 and a sold out North Island run in 2024, Hollie is bringing her Bones performance to Awanui.

Smith will perform at The Awanui Hotel on September 13 from 6pm. Smith’s musical journey has been one of authenticity and emotional depth, and this performance is no exception. Hollie invites her fans to join her on a musical voyage that feels as personal as spending an evening with her at the hotel.

For tickets go to https://www.undertheradar.co.nz/tour/25453/Hollie-Smith---The-Bones-II---Awanui.utr

Site safety training

Te Hiku Business Busters are hosting a free Site Safe Supervisor course in Kaitāia.

The Site Safe Supervisor course will be held in the Te Ahu Banquet room from 7.30am to 5pm on August 15 and 16.

The course provides learners with tools to promote safety performance through improved worker behaviour, better job planning, co-operation and improved safety activities.

For more details and to register go to https://www.tehikubusinessboosters.org/event-details-registration/site-supervisor-training

Highway funding

Northland will get around $131m funding for state highway recovery projects. The Coalition Government recently confirmed the indicative regional breakdown of North Island Weather Event funding for state highway recovery projects funded through Budget 2024. Transport Minister Simeon Brown said the funding would allow the continuation of recovery works across the region’s state highways impacted by Cyclone Gabrielle and the 2023 Auckland Anniversary Floods. Northland projects include Mangamuka Gorge, Brynderwyn Hills, Maungaturoto River slip, and the Wairoa River slip. Brown said work across these projects was expected to be completed by the end of 2024.



