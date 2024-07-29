Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Far North news in brief: Demolition recycling; NZer of the year and car hits house

Northern Advocate
3 mins to read
Material from the demolition of two Kaikohe buildings for a new library and civic hub will be recycled to use in other projects in the town.

Material from the demolition of two Kaikohe buildings for a new library and civic hub will be recycled to use in other projects in the town.

Demo recycling

It’s the end of an era for two well-known buildings on the corner of Broadway and Raihara St in Kaikohe, but high-value material from the demolition site will continue to contribute to the town’s economy. Before preparations for Kaikohe’s new library and civic hub, an assessment was undertaken of the two buildings and which materials could be safely and sustainably repurposed. Unfortunately, potentially hazardous materials including asbestos in both buildings limited the recycling options.

But where possible, council has instructed contractors to recycle or repurpose materials that do not present a hazard. Any concrete that can be recycled is being reused at the old quarry in Kaikohe (near the aerodrome) and all usable structural steel and iron is being recycled by Eddie Court in Kaikohe. Other materials from the demolished buildings will not be recycled due to the prohibitive cost this would incur for ratepayers.

NZer of the Year award

Far North folk can nominate outstanding locals for the 2025 Kiwibank New Zealander of the Year Awards/ Ngā Tohu Pou Kōhure o Aotearoa.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

These are the people making a positive impact in our country – particularly over the last 12 months. Our nation’s heroes, the future thinkers and those building a legacy. This is your chance to showcase them and their mahi to Aotearoa. Categories include New Zealander of the Year, Young New Zealander of the Year, Senior New Zealander of the Year, New Zealand Innovator of the Year, New Zealand Local Hero of the Year, New Zealand Sustainability Leader of the Year, Nominate a Duo, Group or Community for New Zealand Community of the Year. Kaitāia GP Dr Lance O’Sullivan was named Kiwibank New Zealander of the Year in 2014.

For more details and too make a nomination go to https://nzawards.org.nz/nominate/

Car hits house

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Police responded to reports of a car colliding with a house on Matthews Ave, Kaitāia around 7pm on Saturday. The driver accidentally accelerated into the driveway and crashed into the front corner of the house. There were no injuries but minor damage to the house and car.

Power compo possible

Transpower’s acting chief executive John Clarke agreed he had a constructive meeting with Northland MP Grant McCallum over a community goodwill payment for Northland’s power cut on June 20.

McCallum is pushing for some form of compensation for the power cut, which was caused by too many nuts being removed from the base of a high-voltage pylon, with the result that it toppled over.

On Wednesday Clarke said Transpower will continue to engage with the MP and other community representatives, over what it can do to support Northland communities, given the challenges they have faced recently. Transpower will make an announcement about any payment when it is in a position to do so.

The toppled tower was replaced by a temporary tower supporting one 220kV circuit, and three steel poles supporting the second.

Executive general manager grid delivery Mark Ryall said these will be replaced in due course with a new, permanent tower.




Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand