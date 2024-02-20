Far North District Council is asking the public how they want to be represented in its three-yearly representation review.

Far North folk are being asked by the council how they want to be represented, including if they want more Māori wards and if they feel they are effectively served by their local body politicians.

Far North District Council is conducting a representation review, as it has to do under the Local Government Act, with the last one in 2021.

The current make up of the council is a mayor, elected at large; 10 councillors elected from four wards - Ngā Tai o Tokerau (four representatives voted district wide); Bay of Islands-Whangaroa (two reps); Kaikohe-Hokianga, (one); Te Hiku (three).

There are also 19 Community Board members, elected based on subdivisions of the three community boards. The number of councillors and community board members in each ward or subdivision is based on the number of people living in each area. Each elected member should represent a similar number of people.

The questions the council is asking, and wants as many people as people to answer, include: Do you feel fairly and effectively represented by your council?

It also wants to know if people would you like to see more councillors appointed and elected to community boards, with voting rights, and if they support iwi representatives being appointed to council, with voting rights?

The council says the Representation Review 2024 is people’s chance to think about how the council can represent their community in a fair and effective way.

‘’Back in 2021, we conducted a comprehensive representation review. We do this at least once every six years to ensure the council’s structure accurately reflects our diverse communities. In 2024, we’re circling back to ask: Do you feel fairly and effectively represented?

‘’Specifically, we’re interested in your thoughts on the current boundary of the district-wide Māori Ward adopted by the council in 2021. There are four councillors representing this ward. Are you happy with this arrangement? There is an option to have more than one Māori Ward (up to four). How many Māori Wards would provide effective and fair representation for our district?’’

The council also wants to know if the number of councillors appointed to community boards provides fair and effective representation.

Currently, Māori Ward councillors sitting on community boards lack voting rights. They can provide advice but cannot formally make decisions.

‘’Should Māori Ward councillors be appointed to and vote on community boards?’’

The call for public feedback on the subdivision name change is counter to a recent decision to include the area’s traditional indigenous name Te Kaunihera o Te Hiku o te Ika in the council logo, which did did not garner any requests for feedback or public input.

The Age asked the council why the different approaches, but had not had a response by edition time.

The council said an initial proposal will be developed based on the feedback. People will then have another chance to have input during the formal consultation on the proposal in May-June 2024.

The final proposal will likely be adopted in August and will be set for the next local body elections in 2025 and stay in effect until the next review.

To take part go to www.fndc.govt.nz/Whats-new/Have-your-say/Representation-Review-2024