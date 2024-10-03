Families can claim 25% of their weekly cost of childcare, up to a maximum $75. Payments for those earning $140,000 to $180,000 are gradually reduced and those earning more than $180,000 are not eligible.

Nickson said the payment would help her family. Her daughter has started daycare and will increase to four days a week from January. She expected to pay almost $17,000 a year in fees.

She and her partner each took six months of parental leave, and she said when her partner returned, he received a small amount of back pay.

That, on top of there being seven paydays for them in the quarter instead of six, took their household income above the quarterly cap of $45,000.

“This is despite the fact you can easily calculate our income forward and find that we will not have made anywhere near $180,000 by the end of the tax year.”

She said others were likely to be in her situation.

Inland Revenue said FamilyBoost was assessed per quarter, with entitlements abating from $35,000 up to the $45,000 income cap.

“There is no yearly ‘square-up’ process for FamilyBoost as there is for Working for Families tax credits; rather, each quarterly calculation is full and final for that quarter.

“The annual income equivalents are more relevant for customers who have other types of income — such as self-employed people. For example, someone with a total taxable income of $130,000 from their latest income tax return will be assessed on $32,500 for each relevant quarter.”

IR said for parents with salary and wages reported each payday, their entitlement would be determined based on the income information it held for that quarter after the quarter ended.

“As noted, this does mean that the pay cycle and timing/number of paydays for the applicant and their partner will be a factor in the calculation of FamilyBoost. For example, a person who has seven paydays in one quarter and only six in the next quarter may find they do not qualify for one quarter, but do in the next.

“FamilyBoost relies on taxable income. If income is not taxable it will not be included in the FamilyBoost calculation. However, a taxable lump sum payment such as a redundancy payment could cause a ‘spike’ in earnings for the quarter.”

