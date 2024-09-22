As a parent of a young child at daycare, I can appreciate how much Minister Nicola Willis’ announcement in Budget 2024 of FamilyBoost will mean to many parents with young children. Under FamilyBoost parents and caregivers will be eligible for a partial reimbursement of their ECE fees, up to a maximum fortnightly payment of $150. Reimbursements will be made quarterly, as a lump sum. FamilyBoost will support over 100,000 families and 140,000 children.

It is important for families to know that FamilyBoost payment registrations are now open. Households earning up to $180,000 can register now through Inland Revenue’s myIR platform. From October 1, claims can be made for fees paid between July 1 and September 30.

ECE fees can be a significant cost, particularly for families balancing work and childcare. For example, a couple earning $150,000 and paying $350 per week for ECE can expect a refund of $731.25 for the quarter. Families with different income sources, including self-employed parents, are also eligible, and single parents earning $85,000 can receive a refund of up to $812.50.

Where separated parents are sharing custody, each parent can apply for FamilyBoost. Each parent can then receive refunds based on their ECE payments and income levels.

To apply, simply register on myIR, gather your ECE invoices, and be ready to submit your claim when applications open from October 1.

FamilyBoost is part of the Government’s commitment to helping families. We are making it easier for parents to manage household expenses while ensuring their children get quality early education, giving those children the best start in their education life.

As the Member of Parliament for Whanganui, I encourage all those families with children enrolled in ECE to get their invoices together, make their application through IRD, and they will receive their FamilyBoost reimbursement directly to their bank account.