Family of slain security guard Ramandeep Singh grieve loss of only son

Security guard Ramandeep Singh, 25, was killed just after midnight on December 18 in Massey's Royal Reserve carpark.

Security guard Ramandeep Singh, 25, was killed just after midnight on December 18 in Massey's Royal Reserve carpark.

The 25-year-old security guard who was killed in a West Auckland carpark on Monday morning was his parents’ only son, according to a local media report from his home state of Punjab.

Ramandeep Singh - a contractor for security company Armourguard - died in the Royal Reserve carpark in Massey not long after midnight.

A 26-year-old man was charged with Singh’s murder later that day and appeared in the Waitakere District Court on Monday.

Indian media reported that Singh came from the village of Kotli Shahpur in Gurdaspur.

His parents’ only son, he reportedly moved to New Zealand in 2018 to pursue higher education on a study visa after completing his schooling in India.

A video interview with the family shows a house packed with female mourners, many holding each other and sobbing. The men sit somberly in a separate room.

One female relative - who spoke with her eyes closed and barely able to hold her head up - said Singh used to call home every day.

Royal Reserve in Massey remained cordoned off yesterday as forensics experts combed the scene. Jason Oxenham

On Tuesday, Armourguard general manager Shane O’Halloran confirmed the homicide victim was working for the company.

“It is with deep sadness that Armourguard confirms that 25-year-old Ramandeep Singh - a security patrolman working for the organisation via a contractor - was found deceased in Massey, Auckland, yesterday morning.

“We send our sympathies and condolences to the family and friends of Ramandeep and are offering our full support to them during this difficult time.”

Singh’s name was also listed as the victim in court documents filed in the Waitakere District Court.

On Tuesday, the scene remained cordoned off and forensics experts were combing the area using Luminol.

Police said they have not ruled out more arrests.

An officer stands guard outside a house in Reverie Place, Massey, on Tuesday in relation to the ongoing homicide investigation. Photo / Jason Oxenham



