He said they were thankful to the many people who were providing them with assistance during “this difficult process”.

He said Alison Taylor grew up in Southland and after attending the University of Otago, spent the majority of her working life in Wellington, where she lived.

Alison Taylor was the deputy chairwoman for Citizens Advice Bureau (CAB) Porirua.

On Wednesday, CAB Porirua said Alison Taylor was “a valued and highly effective volunteer” and would be profoundly missed.

Porirua councillor Geoff Hayward also said Alison Taylor was a cheerful, compassionate and helpful person.

“I think of her as an inspiration that we can all do more and be more kind in this world,” Hayward said.

The two women were near Big Lagoon Bush Camp in South Luangwa National Park when the elephant, which was with its calf, charged at them.

Shots were fired at the elephant, wounding the animal and ultimately stopping the attack.

However, Eastern Province Police commanding officer Robertson Mweemba confirmed both women died at the scene.

Two others travelling with the group were uninjured.

A farewell is expected to be held for Alison Taylor on August 15 in Wellington.

The family were requesting privacy at this time.

– RNZ